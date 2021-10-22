UrduPoint.com

Putin Agrees With Erdogan On World Power Imbalance, But Stresses Importance Of UNSC Veto

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:34 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is right in noting the changing global power balance, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, stressing however the necessity to keep the veto powers within the UN Security Council

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is right in noting the changing global power balance, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, stressing however the necessity to keep the veto powers within the UN Security Council.

"Erdogan is right that after World War II there was certain balance of power, but now it is changing," Putin said at the Valdai plenary session.

The Russian president also stated that there are many different ways of reforming the UNSC, but the veto right is essential.

"Different decisions on the UN reform are possible, but if the veto right is removed, the UN will die on the same day," Putin said.

During his trip to Angola on Monday, Erdogan said the fate of the world should not be decided by a "handful" of countries that won the Second World War, in reference to the five permanent members of the council. The five permanent members of the council are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

