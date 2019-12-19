UrduPoint.com
Putin Alarmed By Zelenskyy's Remarks On Possible Revision Of Minsk Agreements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he was alarmed by the remarks of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the Donbas conflict could be revised, warning that such a revision could bring about a complete impasse of the peace process

"As for the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements, there is no alternative to the Minsk accords. I have been alarmed by President Zelenskyy's statement after he left [the Normandy format summit in] Paris that one could have revised [the Minsk accords].

If we start a revision, we could hit a complete dead-end, because the centerpiece of the Minsk accords is the law on Donbas' special status that has to be embedded in the constitution of Ukraine. The law has been extended for a year, but we have said multiple times - me and other members of the Normandy format - that it has to be made permanent and then embedded in the constitution. But apparently, neither the previous administration, nor the existing one wants to do that, but you cannot avoid it," Putin said during his annual press conference.

