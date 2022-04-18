UrduPoint.com

Putin, Algerian President Reaffirm Intention To Continue Coordination In OPEC+, GECF

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirmed their intention to continue coordination in the OPEC+ format and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the Kremlin said on Monday

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune," the statement says. "The intention to continue bilateral coordination in the OPEC Plus format and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in the interests of ensuring stability in global energy markets was confirmed."

