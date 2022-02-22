Putin, Aliyev Complete Negotiations, Sign Declaration on Allied Interaction

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, completed negotiations, they talked for a little more than 4 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, completed negotiations, they talked for a little more than 4 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The meeting took place in the Kremlin.

Among the topics they discussed were Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh.

After negotiations, the leaders signed the Declaration on Allied Interaction. It contains more than 40 points on the widest range of interaction.