Putin, Aliyev Confirm Mutual Disposition To Building Up Cooperation - Moscow
Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, have confirmed a mutual disposition to building up cooperation between the countries and agreed on contacts at different levels in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Baku from Monday-Tuesday on a working visit.
"[The sides] confirmed a mutual disposition to building up the all-round Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation. [They] agreed on further contacts at different levels," the Kremlin said in a statement.