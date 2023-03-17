Putin, Aliyev Discuss by Phone Security Issues in South Caucasus - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed by phone measures to ensure security in the South Caucasus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Practical measures aimed at ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus were discussed in line with the well-known trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement says.

An exchange of views was also held on the development of transport, logistics and economic ties in the region.