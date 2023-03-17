UrduPoint.com

Putin, Aliyev Discuss By Phone Security Issues In South Caucasus - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Putin, Aliyev Discuss by Phone Security Issues in South Caucasus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed by phone measures to ensure security in the South Caucasus, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed by phone measures to ensure security in the South Caucasus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Practical measures aimed at ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus were discussed in line with the well-known trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement says.

An exchange of views was also held on the development of transport, logistics and economic ties in the region.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

27 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL ..

Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL Conference 2023

28 minutes ago
 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

28 minutes ago
 DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

43 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

58 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.