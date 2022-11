Putin, Aliyev Discuss Russian-Azerbaijani Trade, Economic, Energy Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the trade, economic and energy, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the trade, economic and energy, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

