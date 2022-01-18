Putin, Aliyev Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Kazakhstan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed the situation in Ukraine and developments in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"During the exchange of views on the recent events in Kazakhstan, satisfaction was expressed that the situation was quickly stabilized, in particular, thanks to the presence of the CSTO peacekeeping forces," the Kremlin said in a statement,

The situation in Ukraine was discussed amid Aliyev's recent visit to Kiev, the Kremlin said, adding that Putin informed the Azerbaijani president about Russia's negotiations with the United States and its allies on security guarantees.