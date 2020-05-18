Putin, Aliyev Discuss Situation With Azeri Citizens Trying to Return Home From Dagestan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed by phone the situation in the border regions of Russia's Dagestan, where a large number of Azerbaijanis gathered to return home, the Kremlin said on Monday

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian side.

"They discussed the difficult situation in the border regions of Dagestan, where a large number of Azerbaijani citizens gathered to go home. It was agreed to give instructions to the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries to quickly work out all related issues with regional authorities," the statement said.