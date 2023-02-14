Putin, Aliyev, Discussed Russian-Azeri Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, including projects in energy and transport, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, including projects in energy and transport, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Prospects for further development of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, were discussed in detail," the statement says.

In addition, the presidents reviewed the current situation in the South Caucasus.

Putin and Aliyev noted the importance of consistent steps to ensure stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. In addition, in this context, the mood for the unconditional implementation of the entire range of relevant agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the highest level was confirmed.

The heads of state agreed to continue contacts in various formats.