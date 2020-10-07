Putin, Aliyev Hold First Phone Conversation Since Onset of Karabakh Tensions - Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, held on Wednesday their first phone conversation since the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and discussed the situation along the contact line, Aliyev's press service said

Aliyev called the Russian leader on the occasion of his 68th birthday, celebrated on Wednesday, the press service said.

"During their phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin exchanged opinions on the prospects of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations," Aliev's press service said in a statement.