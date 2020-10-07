UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Aliyev Hold First Phone Conversation Since Onset Of Karabakh Tensions - Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Putin, Aliyev Hold First Phone Conversation Since Onset of Karabakh Tensions - Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, held on Wednesday their first phone conversation since the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and discussed the situation along the contact line, Aliyev's press service said

BAKU (UrduPoint News - 07th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, held on Wednesday their first phone conversation since the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and discussed the situation along the contact line, Aliyev's press service said.

Aliyev called the Russian leader on the occasion of his 68th birthday, celebrated on Wednesday, the press service said.

"During their phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the situation around the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin exchanged opinions on the prospects of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations," Aliev's press service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

PCB statement on meeting with PSL franchises

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

3 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

3 minutes ago

British newspaper exposes bad governance and human ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 cases top 48,097

3 minutes ago

Ban on pillion riding during Chehlum of Imam Hussa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.