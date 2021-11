Putin-Aliyev Meeting in Sochi Ongoing - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will join them later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Sochi, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will join them later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"President Putin has just begun a conversation with Azerbaijani President Aliyev in Sochi. When it is over, we will expect a meeting between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan. After that, Putin will have a separate conversation with Pashinyan," Peskov told reporters.