Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan Are Holding Trilateral Negotiations In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:13 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding trilateral negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan arrived in Moscow on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the Russian presidential administration said that the negotiations were initiated by Putin.

