Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan Are Holding Trilateral Negotiations in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding trilateral negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding trilateral negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin.

Both Aliyev and Pashinyan arrived in Moscow on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the Russian presidential administration said that the negotiations were initiated by Putin.