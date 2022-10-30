Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan Meeting May Advance Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russia hopes that the upcoming trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will advance Yerevan and Baku on their way to signing a peace treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Sunday.

"There are still many problems. I think they all will be discussed, including at tomorrow's meeting in Sochi. We hope that it will somehow allow us to make progress concerning a number of issues, including the signing of a peace treaty," Rudenko told reporters.