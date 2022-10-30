UrduPoint.com

Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan Meeting May Advance Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan Meeting May Advance Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russia hopes that the upcoming trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will advance Yerevan and Baku on their way to signing a peace treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Sunday.

"There are still many problems. I think they all will be discussed, including at tomorrow's meeting in Sochi. We hope that it will somehow allow us to make progress concerning a number of issues, including the signing of a peace treaty," Rudenko told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Baku Progress Vladimir Putin Sochi Sunday All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

7 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.