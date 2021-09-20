Putin, Aliyev Reaffirm Importance of Continuing Russian-Azeri Parliamentary Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a phone conversation confirmed the importance of continuing active cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a phone conversation confirmed the importance of continuing active cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"During the phone conversation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful elections to the State Duma. Both sides confirmed the importance of continuing active and constructive cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries," the statement says.

Aliyev offered his deep condolences to Putin in connection with the tragic incident at the Perm State University, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The leaders also agreed on further personal contacts.