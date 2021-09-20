UrduPoint.com

Putin, Aliyev Reaffirm Importance Of Continuing Russian-Azeri Parliamentary Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a phone conversation confirmed the importance of continuing active cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, the Kremlin said on Monday

"During the phone conversation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful elections to the State Duma. Both sides confirmed the importance of continuing active and constructive cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries," the statement says.

Aliyev offered his deep condolences to Putin in connection with the tragic incident at the Perm State University, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The leaders also agreed on further personal contacts.

