Putin, Aliyev to Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Kremlin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, will discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This week, we hope that the inspection team, headed by (CSTO Secretary General Stanislav) Zas will arrive at the the border in order to then prepare its report for the CSTO heads of state. And tomorrow, there will be a meeting between (Putin) and ... Aliyev, where, of course, this will also be at the top of the agenda," Peskov told reporters.