Putin: All Responsibility for Bloodshed Will Be on Conscience of Ruling Regime in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling authorities in Ukraine.

"Once again, I strongly emphasize: all responsibility for possible bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the regime ruling on the territory of Ukraine," Putin said in his address, urging the Ukrainian military not to follow the criminal orders of the Ukrainian authorities, lay down their arms and go home.