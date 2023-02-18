- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 10:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft to buy a 50-percent stake owned by Shell in the Salym Petroleum Development joint venture, according to an order published on the legal information portal.
"To allow the GPN-Middle East Projects LLC to make transactions to acquire a 50% stake in the authorized capital of the Salym Petroleum Development LLC owned by Shell Salym Development B.V.," the document says.
Also, this arrangement allowed Gazprom Neft's enterprise to acquire Shell-owned 50% share in the Khanty-Mansiysk Oil and Gas Union.