UrduPoint.com

Putin Allows Gazprom Neft's Subsidiary To Buy Shell-Owned 50% Stake In Salym Joint Venture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Putin Allows Gazprom Neft's Subsidiary to Buy Shell-Owned 50% Stake in Salym Joint Venture

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft to buy a 50-percent stake owned by Shell in the Salym Petroleum Development joint venture, according to an order published on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft to buy a 50-percent stake owned by Shell in the Salym Petroleum Development joint venture, according to an order published on the legal information portal.

"To allow the GPN-Middle East Projects LLC to make transactions to acquire a 50% stake in the authorized capital of the Salym Petroleum Development LLC owned by Shell Salym Development B.V.," the document says.

Also, this arrangement allowed Gazprom Neft's enterprise to acquire Shell-owned 50% share in the Khanty-Mansiysk Oil and Gas Union.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Buy Vladimir Putin Enterprise Gas Share

Recent Stories

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-a ..

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected in Syria and Turkiye

29 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American a ..

RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries

44 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members ..

UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members of Syrian Civil Defence on ad ..

44 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sink ..

Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sinks Villa

2 minutes ago
 Exercising in morning may be best way to burn fat, ..

Exercising in morning may be best way to burn fat, study finds

2 minutes ago
 Qatar sheikh makes Man Utd bid as billionaire Ratc ..

Qatar sheikh makes Man Utd bid as billionaire Ratcliffe confirms offer

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.