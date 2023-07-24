Putin Allows Justice Ministry to Conduct Unscheduled Inspections of Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on giving the Russian Justice Ministry the function of monitoring compliance with legislation on foreign agents, according to the official legal information portal.

The law provides that the ministry has the authority "to exercise state control over compliance with legislation on foreign agents." The ministry is also authorized to conduct scheduled and unscheduled inspections of foreign agents.

According to the law, foreign agents are banned to receive state financial and property support, including in the implementation of creative activities, and could be penalized by a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,300) for non-compliance with regulations on foreign agents.