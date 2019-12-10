Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the relatives of late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, as the Russian leader used to enjoy warm and constructive relations with Luzhkov and has always highly appreciated his contribution to the development of the Russian capital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Luzhkov, who was Moscow's mayor from 1992 to 2010, passed away in a German hospital, at the age of 83, earlier in the day.

"The news about the death of Yury Mikhailovich Luzhkov is sad.

President Putin has sent a telegram with condolences to the relatives and the close ones of Yury Mikhailovich. You know that they have been working in fact together for years, and the president has always highly appreciated Luzhkov's contribution to the development of not only such a huge metropolis as Moscow, but to the development of our country and its economy in general," Peskov told reporters.

"They used to have very warm and constructive relations," Peskov added.