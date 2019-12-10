UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow Mayor Luzhkov's Work - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow Mayor Luzhkov's Work - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the relatives of late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, as the Russian leader used to enjoy warm and constructive relations with Luzhkov and has always highly appreciated his contribution to the development of the Russian capital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the relatives of late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, as the Russian leader used to enjoy warm and constructive relations with Luzhkov and has always highly appreciated his contribution to the development of the Russian capital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Luzhkov, who was Moscow's mayor from 1992 to 2010, passed away in a German hospital, at the age of 83, earlier in the day.

"The news about the death of Yury Mikhailovich Luzhkov is sad.

President Putin has sent a telegram with condolences to the relatives and the close ones of Yury Mikhailovich. You know that they have been working in fact together for years, and the president has always highly appreciated Luzhkov's contribution to the development of not only such a huge metropolis as Moscow, but to the development of our country and its economy in general," Peskov told reporters.

"They used to have very warm and constructive relations," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin From Sad

Recent Stories

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

19 seconds ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

48 seconds ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

51 seconds ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

53 seconds ago

Lok Virsa to exhibit Quaid's vintage car on 25th D ..

54 seconds ago

“Ali Zafar harassed me on multiple occasions,” ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.