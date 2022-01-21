Putin Always Ready for Contacts With Biden - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is always ready for contacts with US President Joe Biden but such meetings require good organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday in Geneva.

"We are waiting for an official response to our proposals, after which we are planning another contact at our level (top diplomats), and let's not get ahead of ourselves. President Putin is always ready for contacts with President Biden, it is clear that these contacts must be seriously prepared, and we need to understand what we aim to reach by organizing contacts between our leaders," Lavrov told reporters.