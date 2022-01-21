UrduPoint.com

Putin Always Ready For Contacts With Biden - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Putin Always Ready for Contacts With Biden - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is always ready for contacts with US President Joe Biden but such meetings require good organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday in Geneva.

"We are waiting for an official response to our proposals, after which we are planning another contact at our level (top diplomats), and let's not get ahead of ourselves. President Putin is always ready for contacts with President Biden, it is clear that these contacts must be seriously prepared, and we need to understand what we aim to reach by organizing contacts between our leaders," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Top

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

20 minutes ago
 Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

26 minutes ago
 Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

40 minutes ago
 Roundtable Kashmir moot lambastes India for "Risin ..

Roundtable Kashmir moot lambastes India for "Rising State Repression in IIOJK"

14 minutes ago
 Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missin ..

Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missing: authorities

14 minutes ago
 158 fertilizer points set up in district

158 fertilizer points set up in district

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.