Putin Always Took Note Of Late Statesman Primakov's Advice - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:36 PM

Putin Always Took Note of Late Statesman Primakov's Advice - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin valued and took note of advice from the late statesman and academician, Yevgeny Primakov, who would have turned 90 on Tuesday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin valued and took note of advice from the late statesman and academician, Yevgeny Primakov, who would have turned 90 on Tuesday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin will make an address at the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to Primakov outside the Foreign Ministry in central Moscow.

"Of course, the president will deliver a speech. They knew each other well. Putin always took note of Primakov's opinion on foreign and home affairs and always valued what Primakov did for our country," Peskov said.

Primakov had stints as prime minister, foreign minister and intelligence chief, and helped shape Russian policy in the Arab world as the government's top middle East expert. He died in 2015 after a battle with an illness.

