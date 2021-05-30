UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin And Lukashenko Go For Boat Ride After Plane Outcry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:25 AM

Putin and Lukashenko go for boat ride after plane outcry

Russian President Vladimir Putin took Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko for a boat trip on Saturday as the close allies met for a second day and held "informal talks" amid the outcry after Minsk diverted a European plane

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin took Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko for a boat trip on Saturday as the close allies met for a second day and held "informal talks" amid the outcry after Minsk diverted a European plane.

"Yesterday was the day of official talks and today it's informal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters of the meetings in Sotchi on the Black Sea.

Putin and Lukashenko, had "taken advantage of the fine weather" and "gone on a boat trip", he added.

The Telegram channel "Pool Pervogo", which runs an unofficial account of the Belarusian presidency, released a photo of the pair in casual wear on what appeared to be the boat.

Saturday's talks had centred on economic cooperation and the Covid-19 pandemic, Peskov said.

But they had also spoken of last Sunday's events when Belarus scrambled a military jet to divert a Ryanair plane and arrest journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend on board.

"Lukashenko provided his counterpart detailed information about what happened on board the Ryanair aircraft," said Peskov.

Moscow was "not indifferent to the fate" of the detained journalist's girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen, the spokesman went on.

Following the forced diversion, the United States on Friday announced punitive measures targeting the regime while the European Union urged EU-based carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace and has promised fresh sanctions.

According to the Kremlin, Lukashenko has not sought additional economic assistance from Moscow. The neighbours would work on "organising the air link" between the neighbours following EU restrictions.

Russia and Belarus have formed a "union state" that links their economies and militaries but the Kremlin has been pushing for closer integration.

Peskov reiterated Moscow's call for a "full inquiry" into the diversion of the flight after accusing the West of drawing "hasty conclusions".

The head of Belarusian airline Belavia, Igor Tcherguinets, hit out Saturday at the EU restrictions which he termed a "complete violation of the foundations of democracy".

Related Topics

Weather Moscow Russia Democracy European Union Fine Minsk Sofia Vladimir Putin Belarus United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

44 minutes ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

28 seconds ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

29 seconds ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

31 seconds ago

Hundreds protest coronavirus curbs in Brussels

33 seconds ago

Sebastian Korda breaks through on Parma clay

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.