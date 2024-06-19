Putin And N. Korea's Kim Sign Strategic Partnership Treaty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "strategic partnership treaty" following their talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Russian state media reported.
Putin signalled earlier the two nations had prepared a document that would "form the basis" of their relations for years to come, but did not provide any detail.
"Russia and North Korea have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a correspondent.
The two leaders also exchanged gifts during the visit, with Kim receiving a teaset and a luxury Russian-made Aurus car, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Ushakov did not say what gifts Putin received, but hinted they were related to Putin's image, "including busts".
The Kremlin said on Monday the treaty would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.
Moscow and Pyongyang's ties have sparked concern in the West, which believes Russia has been procuring and using North Korean weaponry to wage its military offensive in Ukraine.
Kim said earlier relations with Russia had reached a new high point, and that Putin's visit would strengthen their countries' "ardent friendship".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
Shootings, raids as global drug gangs hit Spain's Costa del Sol50 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer: state media50 minutes ago
-
Putin enjoys red carpet welcome in North Korea50 minutes ago
-
Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain60 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher60 minutes ago
-
Russia says awaits US response to prisoner swap proposals1 hour ago
-
Putin says 'appreciates' North Korea's support1 hour ago
-
EU to warn France, Italy and more over unruly budgets1 hour ago
-
Biden relaxes visa rules in pre-election immigration balancing act1 hour ago
-
Boeing CEO recognizes 'gravity' of safety crisis but sees 'progress'1 hour ago
-
German rappers spark buzz with rhubarb-bar blabber1 hour ago
-
UK migrant cookery school offers recipe for integration1 hour ago