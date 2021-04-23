Putin Announces 10-day Non-working Period In May To Prevent Virus Surge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:19 PM
President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a 10-day non-working period next month to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections
"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I'll sign the relevant decree," Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.