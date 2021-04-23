UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Announces 10-day Non-working Period In May To Prevent Virus Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Putin announces 10-day non-working period in May to prevent virus surge

President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a 10-day non-working period next month to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a 10-day non-working period next month to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I'll sign the relevant decree," Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Notorious bootlegger held, liquor recovered in mul ..

31 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in T ..

32 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares end the week higher

34 seconds ago

Scores killed in Ethiopia ethnic strife: official

35 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

5 minutes ago

Hungary restaurant terraces to reopen, cinemas to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.