Putin announces 10-day non-working period in May to prevent virus surge

(@FahadShabbir)

President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a 10-day non-working period next month to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a 10-day non-working period next month to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I'll sign the relevant decree," Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.