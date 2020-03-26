UrduPoint.com
Putin Announces Coronavirus Crisis Funding Worth 1.2% Of GDP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the government and the Central Bank would each set aside reserves worth around 1.2 percent of the country's gross domestic output to battle the coronavirus

"The Russian government is allocating funding worth 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product to tackle the crisis. A similar amount of stimulus will be made available by the Central Bank," Putin said during a G20 leaders' emergency summit.

