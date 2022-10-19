UrduPoint.com

Putin Announces Creation Of Govenment's Coordination Council Headed By Mishustin

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Putin Announces Creation of Govenment's Coordination Council Headed by Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of a coordinating council in the government to address issues of ensuring the special operation's logistical support, it will be headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

On Wednesday, the President is holding a meeting of the Russian Security Council via video conference. During the meeting, Putin noted that not only the relevant law enforcement agencies, but the entire system of state administration were involved in the logistical support of the special military operation.

"We need to continue work to improve coordination. In this regard, I instruct the government to prepare a draft presidential decree on the creation of a special coordination council. It will be headed by the head of the cabinet," Putin said.

The President added that the council will include deputy prime ministers, representatives of law enforcement agencies, the social and economic bloc of the government, the presidential administration, and the State Council, which will ensure close cooperation with the regions.

