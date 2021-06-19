Putin Announces Extra $687Mln for Development of Public Transport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the government would earmark additional 50 billion rubles ($687 million) for the development of public transport.

"As for public transport, apart from infrastructure loans, we will additionally send another 50 billion rubles to the regions for development and modernization projects.

At the same time, we will support industry," Putin told the United Russia party's 20th congress.