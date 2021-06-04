Putin Announces First Leg of Nord Stream 2 Completed

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the first leg of Nord Stream 2 has been completed.

"Exactly today, two and a half hours ago, the pipe-laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president also said that Russia is ready for new energy projects with European partners akin to Nord Stream 2.