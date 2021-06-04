UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Announces First Leg Of Nord Stream 2 Completed

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin Announces First Leg of Nord Stream 2 Completed

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the first leg of Nord Stream 2 has been completed.

"Exactly today, two and a half hours ago, the pipe-laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president also said that Russia is ready for new energy projects with European partners akin to Nord Stream 2.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Gas

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

1 minute ago

Russia Discussing Hydrogen Technologies With Franc ..

5 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 2nd highest daily COVID-19 cases ..

5 minutes ago

Spain to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds before Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 1,310 new COVID-19 cases, 36 d ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 21b Buner Expressway to promote trade, industry ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.