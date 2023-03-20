Putin Announces Further Cooperation with African Countries in Military-Technical Sphere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia continues to cooperate with African countries in the military-technical sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Military-technical cooperation continues, including the supply of Russian weapons and military equipment to African partners," Putin said during a speech at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.

The president also noted that currently military personnel from more than 20 African countries are studying at the universities of the Russian Defense Ministry.