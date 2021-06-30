Putin Announces Launch of Post-Coronavirus Rehabilitation System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the launch of a rehabilitation system for people who had recovered from COVID-19.

"We are investing a lot of money into the rehabilitation system, and right now we will conclude a contract for the purchase of the required equipment.

The fact is that in order to undergo rehabilitation after COVID, which strikes the respiratory organs and other body systems, we need special equipment," Putin said during the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, adding that "the money is being allocated, and the work has begun."