Putin Announces Need to Adjust All Components of Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Adjustments are needed to all components of the Russian armed forces based on the experience of the special operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Based on the experience of conducting the special military operation, we need to think over and make adjustments to the construction of all components of the armed forces, including the ground forces," Putin said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.