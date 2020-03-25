UrduPoint.com
Putin Announces Paid Leave For All Russians Next Week Amid COVID-19 Spread

Wed 25th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russians would be given a paid leave next week amid the spread of the coronavirus.

"Now it is extremely important to prevent the threat of the rapid spread of the disease. Therefore, I declare next week a non-working with preservation of the salary," Putin said in an appeal to the nation.

Thus, paid holidays will last from Saturday, March 28, to Sunday, April 5, he said.

However, all essential services, including transport, government and healthcare, will continue to work next week, Putin said.

"Naturally, all essential services, including medical institutions, pharmacies, shops, institutions providing banking financial settlements, transport, as well as government bodies at all levels, will continue their work," he said.

