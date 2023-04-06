Close
Putin Announces Plans To Create Security Concept Of Union State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that there are plans to create a security concept of the Union State against the background of growing tensions.

"In this context, the issue of the beginning of the preparation of the security concept of the Union State, which was put on the agenda of the meeting and considered today, is of great importance.

This document is meant to formulate the fundamental tasks of our cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us," Putin said at the meeting of Supreme State Council of the Union State.

