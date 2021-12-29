UrduPoint.com

Putin Announces Plans To Hold Russian-Belarusian Drills In Belarus In February-March

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:55 PM

At a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to hold Russian-Belarusian drills in Belarus in February-March

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) At a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to hold Russian-Belarusian drills in Belarus in February-March.

Lukashenko mentioned that Russia was now considering his proposals for exercises in Belarus, noting that their conduct would benefit the relations of both countries.

"We will conduct it at the beginning of the year, the military will agree there, in March, February, I don't know when they will decide," Putin said.

Lukashenko said that Belarusians appreciated Russia's support, and proposed continuing cooperation in the defense sector, including joint exercises and the creation of training military facilities.

"Remember: no matter how our relations develop, we will not remain in debt. I think that we can still do a lot. And I have asked you for a long time not to stop cooperation in the military sphere, the defense industry and the military-industrial complex," Lukashenko said.

