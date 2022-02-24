Putin Announces Special Military Operation in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday the start of a special military operation in Donbas.

"The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. The people's republics of Donbas asked Russia for assistance.

In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship and mutual assistance treaties with the DPR and LPR, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation," Putin said in an address.