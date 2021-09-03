Putin Announces 'Unprecedented' 10-Year Tax Holiday for Businesses in Kuril Islands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia is set to introduce an unprecedented tax regime for businesses based in the Kuril Islands that will exempt companies from paying taxes for 10 years, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We will introduce ... an unprecedented set of tax benefits and incentives in the Kuril Islands, for example, businesses will be fully exempt for 10 years from key taxes, such as income tax, property tax, land and transport taxes," Putin told a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The tax holiday will only apply to those companies that are not just registered, but are operating in the islands, the president added.

Russia's Far East should have a development rate faster than countrywide average and offer competitive advantages for businesses. Tax burden, land price, the quality and the speed of services should be better for businesses here than in any other Asian-Pacific country, according to Putin.

The president also directed the government to weigh the idea of creating a center for "green" hydrogen and ammonia production in Russia's Far East.

"I ask the government to analyze all the aspects of establishing a center for 'green' hydrogen and ammonia production in the Far East region, including the technological and economic side of the project, and whether our foreign partners, chiefly Japan and China, would be eager to participate," Putin stated.

The sixth edition of the EEF, running from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.