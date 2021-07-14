UrduPoint.com
Putin: Any Country Has Right To Choose Own Path, But It Should Not Threaten Security

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his article about Ukraine, noted that any country had the right to choose its own path, but this choice should not threaten security.

One day after the article was published, the president gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing it.

"Yes, of course, any country has the right to choose its own path. This is not disputed. You know, just like any person: he is free.

There is such a well-known formula: the freedom of each person is limited by the freedom of other people. If it conflicts with the freedom of another person, then you need to think about some kind of restrictions, self-restraints. The same applies to states," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The president specified that if we see that "certain threats are being created, especially threats in the security sphere, then, of course, we must understand what to do with this."

