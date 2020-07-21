Russian President Vladimir Putin made a decision on appointing lawmaker Sergey Degtyarev as the acting governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory taking into account the views of Khabarovsk residents and political experience of the appointee, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin made a decision on appointing lawmaker Sergey Degtyarev as the acting governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory taking into account the views of Khabarovsk residents and political experience of the appointee, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Putin dismissed the arrested governor of the Khabarosk Territory, Sergey Furgal, due to a loss of confidence in his work and appointed Degtyarev to serve as the acting governor after the latter accepted the offer during talks with the Russian leader.

"Definitely. Well, of course, we have repeatedly said that the president regularly receives information from multiple sources about what is happening in the region," Peskov said when asked whether Putin was guided by opinions of local residents while making the decision.

Peskov stated that Degtyarev, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), has broad experience in legislative work.

"He worked in the Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] and has broad political experience in this regard.

In addition, Degtyarev, of course, has business qualities, which are well-known in the context of his party work in the LDPR. All these, let's say, positive qualities and broad experience are also noted by LDPR leader [Vladimir] Zhirinovsky. Therefore, the president took into account all these things when appointing him as the acting governor," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin made decisions regarding appointments in the Khabarovsk Territory based on the need to ensure the stable work of the local authorities and implement national goals.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the opposition Liberal-Democratic Party, was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in custody in a Moscow prison and denies the charges. Rallies in support of Furgal, who is popular with the local residents, have been held in Khabarosk Territory since July 11. The unauthorized protests are ongoing despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a ban on mass events in the region.