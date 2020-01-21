UrduPoint.com
Putin Appoints 9 Deputy Prime Ministers In New Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree appointing the new Cabinet, including nine deputy prime ministers.

The previous government had 10 deputy prime ministers.

According to the decree, Former Kremlin aide Andrey Belousov will serve as First Deputy Prime Minister.

Yury Trutnev, Yury Borisov, Tatyana Golikova remain deputy prime ministers.

The newcomers as deputy prime ministers are: Dmitry Grigorenko, who will also serve as Chief of Staff of the Government; former Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development and Construction Marat Khusnullin; former Gazprom Media board chair Dmitry Chernyshenko; former  head of the Federal Service for State Registration (Rosreestr) Viktoria Abramchenko and former deputy head of Federal Tax Service Alexey Overchuk.

