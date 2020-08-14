Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Rudakov as the country's new ambassador to Lebanon, according to a presidential order published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Rudakov as the country's new ambassador to Lebanon, according to a presidential order published on Friday.

"To appoint Alexander Nikolaevich Rudakov as the Russian Federation's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Lebanese Republic," the presidential order read.

In the same order, the president also approved the dismissal of outgoing ambassador Alexander Zasypkin.