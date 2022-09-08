Putin Appoints Alexey Dedov as Ambassador to Iran to Replace Levan Dzhagaryan - Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexey Dedov as the new ambassador to Iran to replace Levan Dzhagaryan, according to the decrees published on the official legal information website on Thursday

"Appoint Dedov Alexey Yuryevich as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran," according to the document.

According to another decree, Putin relieved Dzhagaryan of the duties, appointing him as Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

On September 6, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali held a meeting with Dedov. Both diplomats noted that the current relations between Moscow and Tehran are among the best in history. Jalali wished success to the new ambassador in his diplomatic mission.