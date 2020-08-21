UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrei Nesterenko as the country's new ambassador to Croatia, according to a presidential decree published on the legal information portal on Friday.

"To appoint Nesterenko Andrei Alekseevich as the Russian Federation's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Croatia," the decree read.

The president also approved the dismissal of outgoing ambassador Anvar Azimov.

Nesterenko has previously served as the Russian ambassador to Cyprus (2003-2008), the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry (2008-2011), and as the ambassador to Montenegro (2015-2020).

