Putin Appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov As Ambassador To China - Decree

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as the new Russian Ambassador to China, relieving him from his duties as deputy minister, according to the decrees published on the official legal information website on Tuesday.

"Appoint Morgulov Igor Vladimirovich as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of China," the document read.

Morgulov will replace Andey Denisov, who served in the diplomatic mission since 2013 and was relieved from his duties by a presidential decree.

In July, Denisov announced his candidacy for the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, from the Saratov region.

Igor Morgulov was born on May 4, 1961, and graduated from the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University. He speaks Chinese and English.

Morgulov has been working in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 1991. In 2006-2009, he served as the Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Beijing, and in 2011, he was appointed as the deputy minister. In 2022, he was awarded the order "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the second class.

