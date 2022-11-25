Putin Appoints Ex-Ambassador To Japan Galuzin As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Mikhail Galuzin of his duties as Ambassador to Japan and appointed him Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, the corresponding document was published on the official legal information portal.
Galuzin, 62, has been serving as the Russian Ambassador to Japan since January 2018.