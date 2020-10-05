Putin Appoints Ex-Deputy Chief of National Guard as Acting Head of Dagestan - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Sergei Melikov, a former first deputy head of the Russian National Guard and ex-upper house lawmaker, as the interim head of the Republic of Dagestan, the presidential office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president accepted the voluntary resignation of the previous head of the republic, Vladimir Vasilyev, who was subsequently appointed as a presidential adviser.

"The President has appointed Sergei Melikov as the Acting Head of the Republic of Daghestan until a duly elected person assumes office," the office said in a statement.

In late September, Vasilyev was reported to be planning to resign due to his age and health issues.