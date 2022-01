Putin Appoints Gryzlov as Russian Ambassador to Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Russia's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis resolution, Boris Gryzlov, as ambassador to Belarus, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Russia's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis resolution, Boris Gryzlov, as ambassador to Belarus, according to the relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Friday.

"To appoint Boris ... Gryzlov Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to the Republic of Belarus," the decree read.