Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Evgeny Lukyanov as Russia's ambassador to Belarus, according to a decree published on the legal information portal on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Evgeny Lukyanov as Russia's ambassador to Belarus, according to a decree published on the legal information portal on Thursday.

"To appoint Lukyanov Evgeny Vladimirovich as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus," the decree read.

Until now, Lukyanov served as Russia's ambassador to Latvia