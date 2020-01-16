Putin Appoints Medvedev for Newly-Created Post of Deputy Chair of Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Thursday a decree introducing the post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and appointed former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for this post

Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the entire government was stepping down.

The announcement followed Putin's annual address to the parliament, during which the president voiced, among other things, initiatives to expand the parliament's powers in appointing members of the cabinet.

Putin accepted the resignation and announced his intention to create a new post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stressing that Medvedev would fit perfectly in this position.