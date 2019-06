Putin Appoints New Ambassadors to Zimbabwe, Brunei - Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Nikolay Krasilnikov as the country's new ambassador to Zimbabwe and Vladimir Goncharenko as the ambassador to Brunei, according to official decrees released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Nikolay Krasilnikov as the country's new ambassador to Zimbabwe and Vladimir Goncharenko as the ambassador to Brunei , according to official decrees released on Wednesday.

Goncharenko replaced Vladlen Semivolos, who was dismissed by a separate decree. Krasilnikov will take the position of Sergey Bakharev, who used to serve as the Russian ambassador to Zimbabwe and Malawi.

It is not clear yet whether Krasilnikov will also serve as Russian ambassador to Malawi.